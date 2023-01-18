WWE Royal Rumble 2023 reportedly set to be “all hands on deck”

WWE Royal Rumble weekend is scheduled to be a big one for the company.

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It appears that WWE is putting all its cards on the table when it comes to that weekend's big event.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble weekend is being considered an "all hands on deck" weekend for the company. With the idea being that some talents will be brought in that weekend who aren't scheduled for the show in order to participate in media events and film content for the WWE Network.

Johnson stated that there have also been discussions about bringing in some of WWE's NIL talents as well.

Who are the current favorites to win at WWE Royal Rumble?

As of right now, the current betting odds favorites for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches are far from surprising.

For the men, Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to win his Royal Rumble match. He was officially announced for the event last night on WWE RAW.

As for the women, Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day is favored to win her Royal Rumble match. However, her odds aren't currently as favorable as The American Nightmare.

Here are the current betting odds for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event courtesy of BetOnline:

Men's Royal Rumble match:

Cody Rhodes: -160

Sami Zayn: +200

The Rock: +400

Seth "Freakin" Rollins: + 1000

Kevin Owens: + 1600

Women's Royal Rumble match:

Rhea Ripley: +100

Becky Lynch: +250

Charlotte Flair: +400

Bayley: +500

Raquel Rodriguez: +800

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match:

Roman Reigns: -2000

Kevin Owens: +700

Mountain Dew Pitch Black match:

Bray Wyatt: -2000

LA Knight:+700

It will be interesting to see how much, if any, these betting odds shift over the next two weeks heading into the premium live event.

