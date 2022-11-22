WWE Royal Rumble 2023 sets unprecedented record for the event; Details on next Saudi Arabia show

WWE has set a record gate for its highly anticipated Royal Rumble event, according to new reports.

WWE's annual January show, the Royal Rumble, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 28th, 2023. The show is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The iconic stadium, used as a venue for multiple sports, has a capacity of over 60,000 and has hosted the Rumble on a number of occasions over the years, including in 2017.

Now, reports coming out of Fightful Select suggest that the upcoming event has broken its live gate record. The report states that the annual January event has already surpassed its previous gate record, which was set back in 2017.

The report also stated that the current gate figures for the event are projecting upwards of $5 million. The last time WWE hosted the Rumble at the Alamodome, it garnered an attendance of over 52,000 and was won by Randy Orton.

The Royal Rumble isn't the only premium live event that WWE is planning

As well as breaking records for its annual January spectacular, WWE is apparently laying plans for its next Saudi Arabia event.

It's unclear what the nature of the event will be, but Fightful Select reports that the company is eyeing Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as the host city. Jeddah has played host to several notable WWE events, including the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

The company's last event from Saudi Arabia was WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where Logan Paul took on Roman Reigns for the top prize in the business. You can read all about the historic event by clicking right here.

What do you think of the Rumble news? Which premium live event will be hosted in Saudi Arabia next? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

