Potential Spoiler - Two more names added to the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match

PWInsider.com has reported that both Melina and Cameron will be returning to WWE for this year's Royal Rumble event (PWInsiderElite membership required.)

Cameron (aka Ariane Andrew) started her WWE career as a contestant on the 2011 edition of Tough Enough. While she was the first contestant eliminated (while also spawning a meme-worthy moment when asked about her favorite match), she was offered a contract afterward.

Following some time spent in Florida Championship Wrestling, she eventually joined the main roster in 2012. She was paired with Naomi as part of the "Funkadactyls," a pair of pom-pom waving valets for Brodus Clay.

She was last seen in the company in 2016 before being released. She made an appearance on AEW in July 2020 on an episode of Dynamite.

Like Cameron, Melina began her wrestling career as a Tough Enough contestant, where she was the final competitor eliminated at the end of the show's original third season. After debuting as the valet for MNM alongside John Morrison -- then known as Johnny Nitro -- and Joey Mercury, she would eventually carve out a successful wrestling career of her own, winning the WWE Divas Championship twice and Women's Championship three times.

Could Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair be Royal Rumble bound as well?

With 21 spots supposedly filled in the Women's Royal Rumble match, that still leaves nine names left. Two major names expected to be announced are Liv Morgan and former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. However, there are still over two weeks to go before the event, leaving plenty of time to announce more entrants.

Other major names already announced for the Women's Royal Rumble match include WWE Hall of Famers Lita and the Bella Twins, as well as current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James.

The Royal Rumble event will be held in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, January 29th and will be streamed on NBC's Peacock service in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally.

Who else do you think will be added to the Women's Rumble match? Share your predictions in the comments below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku