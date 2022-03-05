WWE Rumor Roundup - 6-time champion cleared to wrestle again, Surprising backstage reaction to Tony Khan's ROH acquisition, and more (March 4th, 2022)

The rumors continue to pile on as we head towards a "Stupendous" WWE WrestleMania 38!

We kicked off the latest rumor roundup with all the latest developments regarding Cody Rhodes' expected return to the company.

Fans are also hoping to see Bayley and Asuka back in the ring, and we have some timely updates on their respective statuses.

Tony Khan's acquisition of Ring of Honor is one of the most significant talking points currently in wrestling, and it's been revealed that even Vince McMahon's team was in the running to purchase ROH.

Today's rumor roundup has a bunch of exciting stories. So, let's not waste any more time and get down to the details:

#1. Cody Rhodes is reportedly listed on internal documents for WrestleMania 38

Reports began doing the rounds yesterday stating that the talks between WWE and Cody Rhodes had "fizzled out."

However, Ringside News updated Cody Rhodes' status and confirmed that the former AEW star was still internally listed for WrestleMania 38. A source reported the following:

"I know what's scheduled for Cody for Mania, and that it's still on the list. If it's changed, no one has told us yet or corrected the internal documents. Cody, as of an hour ago, still on internal documents for WrestleMania."

Cody Rhodes recently ended his AEW run after failing to agree upon a new agreement with Tony Khan. The former TNT champion is widely expected to work with Vince McMahon again.

In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reiterated that the promotion was focusing on creative pitches for Cody Rhodes.

"Whether officially signed, the reality is at this very moment creative in WWE working on stuff for him and unless it falls through it would be soon," said Meltzer.

How would you like to see Cody Rhodes reintroduced to the WWE audience?

#2. Backstage notes on Asuka and Bayley

When will Asuka and Bayley come back to the ring?

Asuka and Bayley have been away from TV for an extended period, and most fans expect them to be back in time for WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer disclosed that Asuka has finally been given the green signal to wrestle again following her recent shoulder surgery.

The six-time champion in WWE last wrestled in July 2021, and her name has consistently popped up in recent times while discussing potential returnees.

"Asuka is now cleared to return after shoulder surgery," confirmed Dave Meltzer.

While Asuka could reappear before WrestleMania, Bayley is yet to be cleared and could only compete after the big event in April. It was noted, however, that Bayley too will get an official clearance soon:

"Bayley isn't cleared yet but should be shortly," added Meltzer.

Stay tuned as we gather more details on possible creative plans for the former women's champions.

#3. WWE was interested in buying ROH

As announced on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan is the new owner of Ring of Honor! However, PWInsider recently reported that WWE was initially interested in purchasing ROH when the company went on a hiatus in November 2021.

Sources disclosed that WWE and ROH officials initiated talks in December, which oddly ended without signing an official deal.

It should be noted that Triple H had previously pushed for the company to buy ROH in 2018 when the promotion was experiencing a successful spell.

WWE's loss turned out to be AEW's gain as Tony Khan reportedly completed the takeover of ROH on Wednesday. People within the promotion were shocked by Khan's announcement as they felt AEW was going to announce a deal with HBO Max.

As it turns out, Tony Khan dropped the news of ROH's acquisition, making the ever-changing professional wrestling world even more exciting during the busiest time of the year.

Edited by Angana Roy