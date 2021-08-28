WWE Rumor Roundup: Big plan changed at SummerSlam, interesting update on Brock Lesnar and more - 27th August 2021

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we take a look at the top stories of the day. This past week has been one of the biggest in recent history for pro-wrestling fans, and the foreseeable future looks promising.

WWE are working on storylines after SummerSlam and there have been many rumors after we saw several title changes in the past week. We have also have backstage talks on last-minute changes at the pay-per-view and why the TV Networks are reportedly unhappy with WWE.



Original plans for WWE SummerSlam scrapped

Becky Lynch returned at SummerSlam, took out Carmella before beating Bianca Belair in a squash match. The Man walked out of the pay-per-view as the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and stunned the WWE Universe.

However, reports now suggest WWE had no plans for Becky Lynch to win the title at SummerSlam. They claim she was supposed to be at the pay-per-view and appear in front of the live crowd, but the title change happened because of Sasha Banks' unavailability.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, WWE had to switch things up quickly and thus decided to go ahead with Becky picking up the win in a quick fashion. He said:

“I was told this was not gonna be the ending, obviously," said Andrew Zarian. "She was gonna show up on this card. Becky Lynch was always gonna come out for this live crowd. That was not something that was last minute. The title change was the difference, that was something new. That was not planned…that was an adjustment, they made it and we’ll see where it goes on Friday.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Becky Lynch is now expected to go into a feud with Bianca Belair and we will have to wait and see how WWE uses Sasha Banks upon her return.

