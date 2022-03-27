WWE Rumor Roundup - Big spoiler on 8-time champion returning for WrestleMania 38, Plan pitched for Omos to get squashed in 20 seconds (March 26th, 2022)

WrestleMania 38 is almost here, and the WWE rumor mills are working overtime during the wrestling calendar's busiest period.

Today's WWE Rumor Roundup has some big stories, and we began with a spoiler about a former world champion's return before the "Show of Shows."

The creative team also pitched a plan to have a young star squash Omos at WrestleMania. The rumor roundup features all the information regarding the shocking proposal.

We ended the latest WWE Rumor Roundup with a backstage update on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' highly-anticipated clash.

#1. Spoiler on Bobby Lashley's return

Bobby Lashley has stayed away from the ring ever since he was written off TV with a storyline injury at Elimination Chamber. It was later revealed that Lashley was legitimately suffering from a severe shoulder injury, and there was some uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future.

PWInsider now reports that Bobby Lashley is expected to make his comeback on the upcoming episode of RAW in Pittsburgh.

Here's an excerpt of the report:

"Bobby Lashley, who has not been seen since the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV, is expected to return to WWE TV this Monday on Raw in Pittsburgh, PWInsider.com has confirmed," wrote Johnson. [H/T PWInsider]

WrestleVotes and Fightful had previously stated that WWE planned on having Bobby Lashley take on Omos at WrestleMania. While nothing's confirmed, the 8-time champion could be back to set up the titanic clash.

However, people within the company have reportedly made another interesting pitch for Omos...

#2. Details of the idea pitched to have Gable Steveson squash Omos

In one of the more surprising backstage notes regarding WrestleMania, Dave Meltzer revealed in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that people in the promotion have suggested the plan for Gable Steveson to defeat Omos.

Gable Steveson is currently completing his senior year at the University of Minnesota and is scheduled to begin his wrestling career in April.

It should be noted that Steveson squashing Omos in a 20-second match is not the plan and is just an idea that has been discussed behind the scenes.

"You don't know how many people, including those in the company, have suggested or talked about having Steveson debut at Mania and just slam and pin Omos in 20 seconds to get his career going. But that is not the current plan." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Vince McMahon and his team could eventually lean towards Omos vs. Lashley as "The All Mighty" is all but set to be back on Monday Night RAW ahead of WrestleMania.

While the company has two massive options on the table, which match do you like better?

#3. WWE "locked" Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns' WrestleMania spot from the start

WWE has announced 11 matches for the two-night WrestleMania event, with more bouts expected to be added in the next few days.

Many fans have inquired about the match order for WrestleMania 38, and Dave Meltzer revealed that barring Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns, every other match on the card is subject to change.

Company officials locked the "Winner Takes All" match well in advance, and Meltzer confirmed that the high-stakes bout would close out night two of the premium live event. Here's the clarification regarding the card from this week's newsletter:

"There were reports this week that the Austin/Owens segment would end the show. According to those in WWE, as of midweek, Flair vs. Rousey was scheduled to close the show, but it was also noted that match order changes frequently and will continue to change until the day of the show. The only thing locked from the start has been Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar closing the Sunday show."

WrestleMania 38 is being billed as the biggest event of all time, but are you satisfied with the build-up thus far? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Lennard Surrao