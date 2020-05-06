Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon (photo: stillrealtous.com)

In today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, we take a look a the top stories of the day surrounding the company. There is a big update on Kevin Owens' injury while a released Superstar has hinted at retiring from wrestling altogether.

Big plans to turn RAW Superstar into a heel

Apollo Crews got injured last week on RAW

Apollo Crews is set to become a heel on Monday Night RAW as per WrestlingNews. They report that he was supposed to do it on SmackDown before he was moved to the Red brand.

“They are turning him. He was going to turn on [Chad] Gable before Vince decided to move him back to RAW."

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue has reported that Apollo's injury is just kayfabe and it was done just to get some sympathy for him. Crews had qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match but then suffered an injury during a match with Andrade.

"It's a kayfabe injury. He was taken out of the match. They knew it was going to happen beforehand, so before they filmed this, they had the match. They knew it was coming, they knew it was planned, so it was definitely written ahead of time. It does get some sympathy for the character."

The former NXT Star was taken out of the MITB match as a result and was replaced by AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One was added to the match last night after he won the gauntlet match.

Styles was reportedly brought back as a result of the low ratings and will now be involved in the Money in the Bank pay-per-view as well. He was last seen in WWE at WrestleMania when he was buried alive by The Undertaker in the Boneyard Match.