WWE rumored to bring back Tribute to the Troops next month

One of WWE's biggest traditions for almost two decades has been the annual Tribute to the Troops event, originating in 2003 from Camp Victory in Baghdad, Iraq.

It was an idea that was presented to Vince McMahon by John Bradshaw Layfield as a way to give back to the service men and women who do so much for their country.

Since then, every edition of Tribute of the Troops aired in some form, until last year's from the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina. It appears that WWE is now looking to bring the event back to television in December.

.@LaceyEvansWWE, @WWERomanReigns, @BraunStrowman, @TrueKofi, @WWERollins and many more Superstars were honored to take part in the 17th annual @WWE Tribute to the #Troops celebration at Marine Corps Air Station New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. pic.twitter.com/CpXsa2YpOi — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

Is WWE reviving the Tribute of the Troops event in December?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there is internal talk within WWE right now about bringing the Tribute to the Troops show back sometime next month. The earlier Tribute to the Troops events were held overseas in locations throughout Iraq and Afghanistan.

After 2010, the event moved back stateside, being utilized as an event to show support for the men and women of the Military within the United States. In a year as trying as this one has been, it would be the perfect time to bring an event back like this safely. It would provide a morale boost to people who could very much use it right now.

A big question is whether WWE chooses to once again air the event this year. Over the years, both the USA Network and NBC have aired the special. It has also aired in substitute for live editions of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. So there would be an opportunity for FOX to air this special for the very first time next month.

If WWE decides to go a different route, they could always air it on the WWE Network. Regardless, this sounds like a great idea from the company and it will be fun to see what shape this year's Tribute to the Troops turns into.