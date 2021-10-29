Backstage details on Charlotte Flair's contract status in WWE, reasons for locker room heat - Reports

Charlotte Flair has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. Despite rumors that she could be AEW bound soon, her WWE contract still has more than a year left, and it guarantees a seven-figure income annually.

Flair and Becky Lynch went off-script on SmackDown during the title exchange segment. As per reports, it was Flair who wanted things to happen differently. This also resulted in her having backstage confrontations with Becky Lynch and Sonya Deville. She was eventually escorted out of the building.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that one of the reasons for the significant heat on The Queen is that she uses babyface moves in her matches despite being a heel:

''There has been unhappiness for a long time between Flair and many if not most of the women wrestlers on the roster for little things and some things that have to do with match structure. One of the complaints is that Flair wants to be a heel, is a heel, but does babyface moves during matches, notably the dives or moonsaults in and out of the ring,'' said Meltzer

Many also felt Charlotte should have helped Rhea Ripley become a bigger star instead of the latter being relegated to the tag team division. But Meltzer claimed Ripley's booking was mainly the fault of Vince McMahon.

More details on Charlotte Flair's WWE contract

Flair's inner circle has reportedly been pushing her to get out of her WWE contract. However, it is unlikely that the company will release the SmackDown Women's Champion so quickly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As we mentioned earlier, Charlotte Flair's current contract will not expire for another year, and FOX has shown great interest in having her on SmackDown. WWE has built Flair to become the focal point of the women's division, and it is unlikely that they will let her go.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Should Charlotte Flair join AEW? Yes No 19 votes so far