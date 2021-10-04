Backstage details on what could be next for Brock Lesnar - Reports

Brock Lesnar made it known on Smackdown that he is a free agent. He was not drafted to any particular brand on Day One of the WWE Draft, which could mean that The Beast Incarnate will not be bound by one brand.

In fact reports suggest that the former WWE Champion could show up on RAW this week.

PWInsider (via CSS) has said that there is a belief that Brock Lesnar will be at RAW this week for night two of the draft. They also said that there is a chance that he will sign with RAW given that he called himself a free agent.

Insider also notes there is an expectation that free agent Brock Lesnar will show up on next week’s episode of Raw.

The former Universal Champion returned to WWE at SummerSlam this year and has been involved in a program with the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two men are set to clash at Crown Jewel this month.

However, even if he becomes the Universal Champion, Lesnar might keep showing up on RAW.

Could Brock Lesnar be joining RAW?

Brock Lesnar had been a part of RAW for most of his second run in WWE. The former Universal Champion was last seen on the red brand ahead of his WrestleMania 35 match against Drew McIntyre.

With top names like Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre already drafted to SmackDown, RAW will need a big name to keep the brand equal to SmackDown.

Though Lesnar signing with RAW is a possibility, there is a greater chance that Lesnar will remain a free agent and show up at whichever brand he chooses. He did say during his promo on SmackDown that Paul Heyman has helped him remain a free agent so he can do whatever he wants.

