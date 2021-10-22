Backstage details on who Roman Reigns will face at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel to retain the Universal Championship. However, the feud between the two men is far from over and they are likely to face each other next at WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar faced The Tribal Chief in his return match to WWE this week at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate was unable to win the Championship belt thanks to interference from The Usos.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said the plan is for the saga between Reigns and Lesnar to stretch until WrestleMania next year. He further stated that Paul Heyman's peculiar behavior during the match will play an important role in the storyline.

''The storyline on where Paul Heyman stands also couldn’t be resolved, as this is likely heading to WrestleMania, since right now there doesn’t appear to be anything on the horizon bigger.'' said Meltzer

CONNER🇨🇦 @VancityConner Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling. #WWECrownJewel Paul Heyman being torn at ringside and not knowing who to give the Universal Title to adds so much more to this match.Fantastic storytelling.#WWECrownJewel https://t.co/3OsRS1dTcA

What happened at Crown Jewel during Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar?

When the referee got knocked out during the match between the two men, Paul Heyman threw in the Universal title saying "You know what to do with it." However, it wasn't clear as to who Heyman was trying to help - Lesnar or Reigns.

Paul Heyman is currently part of Roman Reigns' faction on SmackDown and serves The Tribal Chief as his 'wise man'. But before joining Reigns, Heyman had served Brock Lesnar as his advocate for several years.

Heyman's body language and suspicious behavior has led to speculation that he intended to help Brock Lesnar instead of Roman Reigns. The story will unfold going forward and it will be interesting to see how The Head of the Table reacts to Heyman.

With reports suggesting that WWE wants Reigns to break Lesnar's record of over 500 days as the Universal Champion, it is likely that if the two men meet at WrestleMania 38 then there is a chance of a title change.

