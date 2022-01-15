Backstage news on Lita's return to WWE SmackDown - Reports

Backstage reports on WWE Hall of Famer Lita's SmackDown appearance have come to light after this week's episode.

Last week, WWE announced the inclusion of Lita and six other performers into this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to blue brand this week to discuss why she decided to appear at the upcoming premium live event.

PWInsider reported that the former women's champion was not scheduled to be a part of the show until yesterday. WWE decided to bring her in at the last minute. They even purchased a plane ticket so that the Hall of Famer could be on the show.

This was the Hall of Famer's first appearance on the blue brand in 20 years. Her last in-ring appearance came in 2018 when she teamed up with Trish Stratus, Natalya, Sasha Banks, and Bayley to defeat Mickie James, Alicia Fox, and the Riott Squad.

Lita faced off with Charlotte on SmackDown this week

Lita returned amidst deafening chants from fans in attendance at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. The Hall of Famer hinted at one final run before she was interrupted by the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte, who looked to upstage the historic moment.

Charlotte Flair reminded the veteran that she retired her 'bestie' Trish Stratus at Summerslam 2019. As the war of words intensified, the Extreme Diva responded to the Queen's insults by pretending to slap her and then planting her with a Twist of Fate and showing the WWE Universe that she still hadn't lost a step.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think the four-time Women's Champion will win the Royal Rumble and go on to the main event WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy