Backstage news on what Roman Reigns really thinks of WWE - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is a WWE lifer and genuinely believes the praise he heaps upon Vince McMahon's company.

Roman Reigns recently took a jibe at AEW star CM Punk stating the latter had lost a step or two. He added that AEW attracts hardcore fans, but WWE caters to a bigger audience. Reigns have faced criticism from fans on social media, with many claiming he's a WWE shill.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live had a lot to say about the accusations. As per his sources, Roman Reigns believes in the praise he throws at WWE during interviews.

"Roman Reigns, from everything that I have been told from people all over the place, is a lifer. You know that guy that stands up for WWE with tears in his eyes? Roman doesn’t have tears in his eyes but when Roman Reigns defends WWE [and] I’m not saying that he doesn’t disagree with some of the things that they do and that sort of thing. But this guy is a lifer and this guy believes much of what he says when he is standing up for and defending WWE. He is a very very loyal soldier in this WWE Universe," said Alvarez. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Why is Roman Reigns protecting WWE?

Roman Reigns has several reasons for standing up for WWE. The biggest reason is how the company left no stone unturned while trying to turn him into a megastar.

Following the implosion of The Shield in 2014, Roman Reigns was pushed to the moon. He defeated Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2014 and went on to win the 2015 Royal Rumble match.

He headlined four consecutive WrestleMania against WWE icons like Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Triple H. Reigns' 2020 heel turn was a significant turning point in his WWE run. He's been doing the best work of his career since then.

Looking at how much WWE has done to protect Roman Reigns' character over the years, it's not surprising in the least to see him defend the promotion publicly.

