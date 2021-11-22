Backstage note on Triple H's future - Reports

Recent speculation about Triple H leaving WWE to start his own company can be put to rest, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

For a while now, there has been speculation running rampant regarding Triple H's future in WWE. Many believe that The Game would eventually leave the company to start his own promotion.

WWE has released a ton of talent lately. Many of them were dubbed future stars of the company, and Fans hailed triple H for pushing them in NXT.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Here's a sad reality for Triple H:



WWE is no longer THE place for wrestling. Whatever was left died with NXT. I'm sure he still plans to one day cultivate a new generation of wrestlers who will love and perserve the art. But to do that...



He must leave and create a new home. Here's a sad reality for Triple H: WWE is no longer THE place for wrestling. Whatever was left died with NXT. I'm sure he still plans to one day cultivate a new generation of wrestlers who will love and perserve the art. But to do that...He must leave and create a new home. https://t.co/FY1GIjUi10

Renowned journalist Dave Meltzer has now spoken about the hot topic and made it clear that the WWE legend isn't going anywhere.

“He has serious health issues nor does he have the money to be able to start a company. This is much to do about nothing. So, if you are expecting to see another major wrestling promotion to pop up in the next few years, don’t expect to see it come from Triple H," said Meltzer. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Triple H spent years turning NXT into a popular brand

WWE NXT was once a reality-based television show and later turned into a full-fledged brand. The weekly show was a platform for WWE's young guns to showcase their skills and eventually make their way to the main roster. The brand gave fans a long list of top WWE Superstars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Big E, and many more.

Triple H worked incredibly hard for years on end to put NXT on the map. Over the years, The Game has seen several NXT Superstars moving to the main roster and fading into obscurity. Barring some exceptions, various talents from the third brand weren't used to their fullest potential on the main roster.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays Vince McMahon and Triple H’s WWE / NXT talent relationship summed up: Vince McMahon and Triple H’s WWE / NXT talent relationship summed up: https://t.co/iOx0FFBg0z

Back in 2019, reports came out stating that Triple H is the most frustrated person in WWE. Reports like this one, coupled with WWE releasing top talent one after the other, led to speculation about Triple H's future in the company.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If Meltzer's report is any indication, the speculation doesn't hold any weight, and the former World Champion is here to stay.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Alan John