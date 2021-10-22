Backstage reaction to WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - Reports

WWE personnel are quite happy with how Crown Jewel 2021 turned out, as per a report by PWInsider.

WWE Crown Jewel emanated from Saudi Arabia on October 21 and was a loaded card from top to bottom. WWE went out of its way to build it up as a must-see event.

Reports have now come out in regards to how WWE's higher-ups felt about Crown Jewel. The company's top brass believes that Crown Jewel was one of the better top shows that the promotion has presented over the past year or so. The event garnered a mostly positive response from fans on social media as well.

WWE's past shows in Saudi Arabia weren't anything to brag about and were highly criticized on social media. Things have certainly improved this time around, and people backstage are quite thrilled with the positive feedback to Crown Jewel.

WWE Crown Jewel was a breath of fresh air

WWE presented its first Saudi Arabia show in 2018, dubbed "Greatest Royal Rumble." The promotion has produced six major shows in Saudi Arabia since then. Fans have mostly slammed WWE's previous presentations in Saudi Arabia.

Many fans regard crown Jewel 2018 as the worst pay-per-view of the modern era. DX vs The Brothers of Destruction headlined the show, but even Shawn Michaels' huge return couldn't save it.

Many questionable decisions followed in subsequent shows. Fans heavily criticized Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019. WWE was bashed for putting the duo at risk for the sake of booking a dream match.

At Super ShowDown 2020, Goldberg defeated The Fiend in a matter of minutes to become Universal Champion. This was another booking decision that didn't sit well with fans.

Crown Jewel 2021 has left fans pleased and wanting more. Edge and Seth Rollins' Hell In A Cell outing received major praise. Xavier Woods' King of the Ring was a genuine feel-good moment. The main event didn't disappoint either, and fans are excited to see the next chapter of the Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns saga.

