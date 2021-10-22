Reason why WWE officials were "really thrilled" after Crown Jewel pay-per-view - Reports

WWE officials backstage were pleased following Thursday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view as they felt it was one of the best events they have put together this year.

Crown Jewel 2021 was the sixth WWE pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia since Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. The company returned to the Middle East for the first time since February 2020.

As per PWInsider, WWE management was happy with how the show turned out on Thursday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Those who spoke to within WWE was really thrilled with today's Crown Jewel PPV as the feeling was it was one of the better major shows they have produced over the last year," said the report.

The report further stated that WWE Superstars had the freedom to move around in Riyadh. They also had access to a private theater and bowling alley. WWE could return to Saudi Arabia for another pay-per-view in the first quarter of next year.

A brief recap of WWE Crown Jewel 2021

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view had a stacked card, with some opining that it had a better card than even WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

The main show kicked off with the third match between Edge and Seth Rollins, inside Hell in a Cell. The hard-hitting, almost 30-minute match ended in Edge's favor, who now has two wins over the former Universal Champion.

The King of the Ring and Queen's Crown finals were held at the show, with Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega being crowned King and Queen, respectively. RK-Bro retained their RAW Tag Team titles against AJ Styles and Omos, while Big E retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. The match was McIntyre's final match on RAW brand as he appears on SmackDown next.

The final two matches of the night were blockbuster ones, as the SmackDown Women's title and Universal Championship were defended. Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns both retained their titles, with both matches ending in controversial finishes.

Also Read

What was your favorite moment from Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy