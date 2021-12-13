Backstage update on Johnny Gargano & Kyle O'Reilly possibly returning to WWE - Reports

Former NXT Superstars Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly have officially parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired this month. The two stars are no longer listed on WWE’s internal roster, which means they're both free to show up wherever they want.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, however, the impression within WWE is that Gargano and O'Reilly are simply "taking time off" and not leaving the company. They're expected to return to NXT soon. Meltzer noted that both wrestlers will welcome a new-born child in early 2022, and Gargano is likely going to wait for his wife, Candice LeRae, to give birth before he makes any major decisions regarding his future.

The report also mentions that neither star has signed a new deal, although WWE would've given them time off if they had re-signed. Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly were ringside after NXT 2.0 went off the air, and they appeared to be emotional, more specifically Gargano.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ The emotions were pouring all over the place after NXT went off-air.

Is this the last time we see Johnny Wrestling & Kyle O'Reilly in NXT? The emotions were pouring all over the place after NXT went off-air.Is this the last time we see Johnny Wrestling & Kyle O'Reilly in NXT? https://t.co/Kx3Htdj7Ks

Could we see Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly in AEW following their WWE exit?

Johnny Gargano was a big part of the black and gold brand, even earning himself the nickname "Johhny TakeOver". He has put on countless great matches on the show and he had an unforgettable feud with current NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa.

While many fans are expecting to see him in AEW, it would still be a surprise to see him jump ship. For Kyle O'Reilly, going to AEW might not be a difficult decision to make, as his comrades Adam Cole and Bobby Fish will be there to welcome him with open arms.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later. Truly overwhelmed by all the love and heartfelt messages. By no means does this mean goodbye… just smell ya later. https://t.co/w8xHVxkHKG

They'd finally be able to reunite the Undisputed Era and introduce the group to AEW for the first time. Johnny Gargano could have a stint with AEW before returning to WWE, the place he's called home for many years.

