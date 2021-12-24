Big change in plan for Randy Orton and Riddle - Reports

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally set to face The Street Profits at WWE's Day 1 pay-per-view. However, due to Montez Ford being out of action, the match will likely get scrapped from the event.

Randy Orton and Riddle are currently feuding with The Alpha Academy on RAW, which seems to be a filler rivalry until The Street Profits return. The original plan was for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins to beat The Mysterios and earn a spot as the number one tag title contenders. But due to Ford being unavailable, the plan had to change.

Here's what Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"The original idea was Riddle & Randy Orton defending the tag titles against the winners of a tournament that came down to Rey & Dominick Mysterio vs The Street Profits. The match was to be on 12/13 Raw but Montez Ford has been unavailable for the past two weeks and the match was announced for 12/27 in Detroit, but at press time the match was no longer being advertised. At press time we were told it is unclear if that match will happen or not."

What could be next for Randy Orton and Riddle?

RK-Bro could have a possible blowoff match against Chad Gable and Otis at Day 1. The members of both teams have been competing against each other in singles competition lately.

So it would be a good idea to give The Alpha Academy a pay-per-view match until Montez Ford is ready to return to WWE.

Riddle lost to Otis last week, and Chad Gable came up short against Randy Orton on the latest episode of RAW. A match between the two teams at Day 1 could work wonders.

