Big finish planned for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Day 1; future plan revealed - Reports

Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns at WWE's next big special - Day 1. The two men will clash for the Universal Championship yet again. As per reports, a big finish will take place at the show which will be a set-up for the two men to have another match at WrestleMania.

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a sabbatical at SummerSlam. He has since been embroiled in a rivalry with Roman Reigns. The two men faced each other at Crown Jewel, where The Beast Incarnate was unable to dethrone Reigns.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that Reigns' upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at Day 1 will not be their last encounter. The match at Day 1 will set up another match between the two at WrestleMania next year.

''At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.'' said Meltzer

Reason for Brock Lesnar having a match at Day 1

Day 1 is a new WWE pay-per-view and the idea behind it is to have a big WWE event taking place during the holiday season. That's why WWE is trying to get all the big names like Brock Lesnar and Edge to be a part of it and give it a big-time feel.

''So the idea is that to create a new show that will, based on tradition, hopefully evolve into a big six show (the idea is that there is a big five now, Rumble, Mania, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam and Survivor Series) means you have to load up the shows early on.'' revealed Dave Meltzer

Day 1 is Nick Khan's idea and he wants it to be a big show. However, it is clear that Day 1 will only be a stepping stone to the climax of Reigns and Lesnar's rivalry which will happen at WrestleMania.

