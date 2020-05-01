Cain Velasquez

WWE fans who didn't follow MMA were introduced to Cain Velasquez for the first time in early October on SmackDown's FOX debut. While it didn't garner a lot of mainstream attention, Brock Lesnar had to face the demons of his past, as Cain Velasquez was the man who legitimately knocked him out to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

It led to a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where the former Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was defeated in just two minutes. It was later revealed that Cain Velasquez had a knee injury, which was why the match was cut short. He was released along with the other superstars:

WWE have officially let Cain Velasquez go.



The former UFC heavyweight champ only signed a lucrative, multi-year deal last year. Given his usage, it appears he became easy to cut. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 28, 2020

However, it led to some backstage problems, the first of three, to be specific. Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that before Cain Velasquez' recent release, he made three big mistakes that led to some backstage heat (watch from 13:48):

"With Cain Velasquez, this is not that big a surprise for a lot of people. He hadn't appeared since his match against Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia which he lost in very short order. And he rubbed people the wrong way. He didn't say anything about his initial injury when he signed his contract. He said he was going to be in the Royal Rumble when it hadn't been announced, so he was pulled. He posted a picture with Ronda Rousey in the WWE HQ when nobody was supposed to know they were there. He unfortunately just made a catalog of errors early on.

He explained that Velasquez' release wasn't announced as they didn't want it to reach a mainstream level:

This release happened a couple of weeks ago - a similar but not the exact same time as the other batch of releases. It wasn't announced because they wanted to avoid potential mainstream attention. They believed that the releases, despite the number of them, wouldn't reach the mainstream level. Because it wasn't like they were releasing Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. It's possible that Cain Velasquez is being furloughed, but I am aware that he did get a payout, which suggests that he got released. But at the minute, it's been suggested that he's been released straight away after the initial ones.

With that said, Colohue revealed that there's still a big possibility of him returning and that the move to release him was one to cut costs:

We may see him back in the company, he was training well and there were people who were really trying to support him and felt he had potential. WWE decided to cut costs and he was a major cost for precious little return, so they cut their corner."

What's next for Cain Velasquez?

Colohue also revealed that WWE is doing well because of these releases. It wouldn't be surprising to see them bring Cain Velasquez back in the future. Hopefully, this wasn't his only run with the company. He does, however, have the option of wrestling in Mexico as well.