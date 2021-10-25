Charlotte Flair's inner circle pushing for her WWE release - Reports

Charlotte Flair may be considering a potential departure from WWE. Reports from PWInsider suggest that Flair's inner circle is pushing her to consider the possibility of finding a way out of her WWE deal.

The Queen was part of a very awkward segment on the most recent episode of SmackDown. One that saw Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair officially exchange their WWE titles.

This was the start of a number of rumors suggesting that Flair could be on her way out of the company. A rumor that gained even more weight after reports suggested that Flair was present backstage on the most recent episode of AEW.

This was quashed by PWInsider, who confirmed that Flair was not present backstage. However, they have been told that Charlotte Flair's inner circle are privately pushing the idea of her WWE release.

"For those who have asked, Flair was not backstage at AEW in Orlando, Florida over the weekend, although she has visited backstage in the past as Andrade el Idolo works for the company. We are told that there were those in her circle that were privately pushing the idea of her trying to get out of her WWE deal, but realistically, no one expects that to actually happen as of this writing" (H/T: PWInsider)

They further report that realistically no one is expecting Flair to go through with this. Nevertheless, pro-wrestling is a fickle business and anything can happen.

Charlotte Flair could head for AEW to work with fiance Andrade El Idolo

If Charlotte Flair does decide to pull the plug on her WWE career, there will certainly be plenty of options for The Queen.

Considered to be one of the most elite talents in women's wrestling, Charlotte Flair will have her pick of the litter when it comes to potential future promotions to work with. She is easily one of the greatest performers in the history of women's wrestling, and she has many more mountains to climb as her career career carries on. No matter where it goes from here.

However, the most likely option for the SmackDown Women's Champion is AEW, where her fiance, Andrade El Idolo, currently wrestles.

