Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez to make WWE main roster debut soon- Reports 

According to reports, the street fight between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez on the December 21 edition of NXT could be the duo's last match for WWE's third brand.

The duo has been involved in dark matches after SmackDown for some time now. Dakota Kai recently defeated Cora Jade in her seventh dark match, while Raquel's only dark match appearance came in October when she defeated Toni Storm.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the two NXT stars could soon be on their way up to WWE's main roster. The friend-turned-foe duo will face each other on NXT next week in a grudge match.

"Yes, I do [think so]. Both have had looks on the main roster, both have had dark matches. Dakota has had a bunch of them - she was a regular on the road for a little while. Raquel just had one, but then they bought her to the WrestleMania ticketing thing. Dakota hasn't had a look for over a month, but for a while, from August through November, she was working SmackDown tapings. And then they worked together at the WrestleMania 38 ticket party. Raquel told me she didn't even know that she would be doing that,"- Sean Ross Sapp reported.

Racquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will face each other one last time on WWE NXT

Racquel Gonzalez will be looking for some payback when she stands across the ring from Dakota Kai in a street fight.

Although the former NXT Women's Champion made her NXT debut as a henchwoman for Dakota Kai, the duo have been feuding since the latter turned on her back in July. Gonzalez defeated her at Takeover 36 in August.

The rivalry between the two reignited at NXT: Halloween Havoc when a hooded figure intervened on behalf of Mandy Rose, costing Raquel the title. The mysterious assailant was revealed to be Dakota Kai.

Following Gonzalez and her team's win over Kai and Toxic Attraction at WarGames, next week's NXT will see the pair stand across from each other in what could be their final match for WWE's third brand.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai's move to the WWE main roster? Sound Off in the comments!

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Angana Roy