Date revealed for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE is reportedly set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a couple of weeks to hold another major wrestling event.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Saturday, February 19th is the planned date for the company's return to the Middle Eastern country. The name of the show is yet to be revealed.

The last WWE pay-per-view to be held in Saudi Arabia was last year's Crown Jewel, which took place on October 21st. This means the upcoming February show could be Super ShowDown, though it hasn't been confirmed yet.

This will be the first time that a WWE event will be held on a Saturday in Saudi Arabia, as it usually takes place on Thursday, the day before SmackDown.

WWE's last show in Saudi Arabia was a memorable event

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 was one of the best shows of the year, and inarguably the most entertaining WWE event to be held in Saudi Arabia. The card consisted of many big matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley.

Seth Rollins and Edge put on an incredible performance inside the Hell in a Cell structure while Becky Lynch retained her title in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

The Beast Incarante is scheduled to collide with Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble, and there's a chance he will compete at the February 19th event as well. It wouldn't be surprising if he had to face Roman Reigns at the Saudi show. The two stars could then have a rematch at WrestleMania 38.

