Details on WWE's return to Saudi Arabia - Reports

As per PWInsider, WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 emanated from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Per social media, the show has been well-received among fans.

According to the latest rumors, WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia in early 2022 for another significant event. Judging by WWE's schedule in Saudi Arabia in the past, the upcoming event could be the third annual Super ShowDown pay-per-view.

WWE has inked a 10-year deal with the Saudi General Sports Authority

WWE has been promoting shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for over seven years at this point. The first WWE house show in Saudi Arabia was held in Riyadh in April 2014.

After several live events and house shows over the next four years, WWE presented a major pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia named "Greatest Royal Rumble" in 2018. Since then, WWE has regularly held pay-per-view events in Saudi Arabia.

Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam @AliWWE two Muslims competed in a singles match on a WWE PPV for the first time ever. the intention was simple; inspire the next generation. two Muslims competed in a singles match on a WWE PPV for the first time ever. the intention was simple; inspire the next generation. https://t.co/ICWuOMO53w

WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has spoken up in the past about the company's business dealings with Saudi Arabia:

"WWE takes the approach that we want to be part of the change and, not judging any brands or decisions other companies make, they have to do what it right for them, but for us, you have to be there to be part of the change. For example, in Abu Dhabi, it took us six years to be able to have our women perform. If we would have pulled out, we would have never had that opportunity. Sometimes it takes persistence and tough decisions. That was a tough decision. We decided ultimately that we wanted to be there to help the change and we were able to do that. That’s a remarkable part. It’s amazing what you can do when people come together for the right reasons," said Stephanie. [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Crown Jewel was WWE's first show in Saudi Arabia in 20 months, due to travel restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The show featured some of the promotion's biggest stars, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and Edge.

Also Read

Are you looking forward to WWE's next presentation in Saudi Arabia?

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Angana Roy