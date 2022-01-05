Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott seemingly has real-life heat with released WWE Superstar - Reports

Former Hit Row members Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Top Dolla reportedly have heat between them after their WWE release.

Within a few weeks of moving to the main roster of SmackDown, Hit Row member B-Fab was released from her contract on November 4. Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis were released from their WWE contracts on November 18, 2021.

It was recently noted that both Scott and Top Dolla had unfollowed each other on Twitter. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the two have blocked each other on the social media platform.

Here's the evidence that Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Top Dolla have unfollowed each other:

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Swerve and Top Dolla have apparently unfollowed/blocked each other on twitter. Swerve and Top Dolla have apparently unfollowed/blocked each other on twitter. https://t.co/f886wOVUVi

As of now, all members of Hit Row, including Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, are yet to reveal their post-WWE plans. They were released with several other WWE stars, including Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and many more.

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott was the leader of Hit Row in WWE

In WWE NXT, Hit Row was formed when Top Dolla interfered a match between Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott and Leon Ruff. After the match, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and Briana Brandy, aka B-Fab, joined Scott and Dolla to form Hit Row.

On May 18, 2021, Adonis and Dolla competed as a tag team for the very first time and defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Scott defeated Bronson Reed the following month, winning the NXT North American Championship.

Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott's tenure as champion wasn't the most memorable, but his input in the development of Hit Row as a group was vital. Members of the group reacted to their respective releases through their social media handles.

Top Dolla revealed that he, along with the other Hit Row members, had created something special. He had also mentioned that he would be back after a gap of 90 days.

Considering their chemistry in Hit Row, this new update on Twitter unfollows comes as a shock to many. What do you make of the situation between Top Dolla and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott? Let us know in the comments below!

