Latest update on Bray Wyatt's in-ring future - Reports

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt was released from his contract several months ago, and he's yet to appear in any other wrestling promotion. It's been rumored that he's on his way to AEW, though nothing has been made official. Now, we have a new update on Wyatt's in-ring future.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former Universal Champion isn't in any rush to make a return to the squared circle.

This means it might take some time before fans get to see The Eater of Worlds in AEW or any other wrestling promotion.

“Windham, the former Bray Wyatt, is another name that has been talked about. The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon. Whether he comes back here or Impact, I don’t know at this point. He may not be in a rush to do anything given he had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it. At one point he was apart on money from both promotions," said Melzter.”

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



Bray Wyatt was a major superstar in WWE, and he'll be a big name wherever he goes. He's currently busy with some projects outside of pro wrestling, and it's only a matter of time before he decides to show up in the ring.

How much did Bray Wyatt make in WWE before his release?

Bray Wyatt is a former WWE and Universal Champion, and he was also a big merchandise mover. He was among the highest-paid superstars in the company.

As per Dave Meltzer, wrestlers who agreed to a deal with WWE were 'blinded' by the tabled offers. The agreed amount ranged between $2-3 million.

"The 2-3 million a year range is so blinding to people, they sign, not realizing it's a 90 day contract that renews every day at WWE's sole discretion. It's how they 'got' Windham Rotunda. He was going to get 3 mil, 3 year term. They went to a 5 year term. He held. They inched up towards 4. He jumped at it. But it's still a 90 day contract. And with the higher number, it takes less and less to trigger the release," revealed a WWE source to Dave Meltzer.

Bray Wyatt's last match in WWE before his departure was at WrestleMania 37 Night Two, where Randy Orton defeated him. He has since been linked with a move to AEW and IMPACT Wrestling over the past few months.

