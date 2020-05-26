NXT

Matt Riddle is reportedly set to make the switch from NXT to the main roster soon. Wrestling Observer have not mentioned an exact date but report that he is set to be called up imminently.

However, there is no word on if he will be heading to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. The NXT Superstar will be facing Timothy Thatcher on Wednesday in a 'Cage Fight' and that could reportedly be Matt Riddle's last match in the black-and-gold brand.

The match is set to be officiated by WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle. The former RAW General Manager has been announced to be the Special Guest Referee.

Matt Riddle talks to Sportskeeda

Matt Riddle recently spoke to Sportskeeda' very own, Gary Cassidy and rebuffed the rumors of him having heat within the company. The rumors suggested that WWE officials were unhappy with the NXT Superstar for his constant jibes at Goldberg.

"Do I have heat with WWE or NXT, or the people that run the show? No. Do I have heat with some people who think I'm disrespectful at times because they don't understand how business works? Yes. Do people take things too seriously? Yes."

"If I talk a certain amount of trash, people are like, "Oh, man, that guy's uncontrollable, he does what he wants". You know what I'm saying? I'm doing the job, I'm in the business I'm in. I'm a tag champ, I was in the Rumble, so how does this guy have so much nuclear heat?"

Riddle also revealed that he had spoken with Vince McMahon about the heat he has with some WWE Superstars but did not mention the WWE Chairman's reaction to it. However, he did say that it was the Chairman who signs the cheques at the end of the day and there is no issue there as he is still a part of the company.