More details on Bray Wyatt creating issues in WWE, possible reason for release - Reports

Prior to being cut, Bray Wyatt reportedly made a lot of noise backstage and indicated that he wanted to part ways with WWE.

The former Universal Champion was unexpectedly released on 31 July 2021. Even though the company claimed he was released due to budget issues, Wyatt was allegedly unhappy and wanted out.

Earlier reports suggested Bray Wyatt had become very protective of his Fiend character and regularly had issues with the creative team over his booking. Wyatt had a lot of input into the character and its design.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio (Via CSS) stated that the reason behind Wyatt's release was that he himself wanted to leave and was making a lot of noise about it backstage.

''On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned a belief that Bray Wyatt may have been released by WWE because he wanted out and “made a lot of noise about it.”

Details regarding Bray Wyatt's contract ahead of his release

The former WWE Champion had one of the bigger contracts in WWE before he was released. Even though he had a good contract, it did not have a no-cut clause which left him open to be fired by the company at any time. His contract was similar to the one Kevin Owens signed recently.

''It's how they 'got' Windham Rotunda. He was going to get 3 mil, 3 year term. They went to a 5 year term. He held. They inched up towards 4. He jumped at it. But it's still a 90 day contract. And with the higher number, it takes less and less to trigger the release," revealed a WWE source to Dave Meltzer.

Even though there was speculation that Wyatt would join AEW or Impact Wrestling once his 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expied, he has yet to resurface in the world of professional wrestling.

