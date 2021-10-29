Nia Jax got backed by the locker room for picking a fight with top superstar for trying to bully her - Reports

Nia Jax does not like being pushed around. It is reported that the locker room supported her when she stood up to Charlotte Flair a few weeks back.

The women faced each other in a controversial match as they started an unscripted fight. Though it was initially believed that Jax was at fault, the locker room was behind The Unstoppable Force during the confrontation.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Charlotte Flair's recent confrontation with Becky Lynch was similar to the one she had with Nia Jax on RAW. He also revealed that the locker room was heavily in favour of Jax during their match:

''The reaction to that match among at least women talent in the locker room was to be solidly behind Jax for standing up to Flair and showing her she can’t bully her around, even though Jax was the one who seemingly did the first unprofessional thing that took the match off the rails,'' said Meltzer.

Nia Jax is currently out with an injury

Currently, Nia Jax is indefinitely out of action due to an elbow injury. She was written off after her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler attacked her on RAW a few weeks back.

Charlotte Flair's recent confrontation with Becky Lynch over the title exchange on SmackDown has exposed her dwindling popularity in the locker room. While The Queen was once a favorite, recent reports suggest that the roster now sides with anyone who stands up to Flair, be it Becky Lynch or Nia Jax.

