Original plan for Vince McMahon's egg storyline reportedly revealed

This year's Survivor Series was dominated by the fact that Vince McMahon had received one of Cleopatra's eggs from The Rock.

The egg went missing as part of the show, but after an interesting 24 hours where several superstars were blamed, the culprit was revealed to be Austin Theory.

According to a report by Fightful Select, this wasn't the original plan for the egg storyline.

The original idea was "much worse with the stakes much lower." Creative reportedly had the idea for the egg storyline to be integrated with the 24/7 Championship. Fightful notes that they heard that the pitch was vetoed by representatives from both The Rock and Red Notice, which forced WWE to think much harder about the storyline which was produced.

As mentioned earlier, Theory was the one behind the theft of the egg, and the star revealed that he only wanted to take a selfie with it. Vince McMahon was seemingly so happy that it was returned that he offered Theory a WWE Championship match against Big E instead.

Vince McMahon had noted that whoever brought him the egg thief would get the match, but Sami Zayn was overruled and Theory went on to lose the match as well.

Netflix paid WWE and Vince McMahon to advertise the egg

Red Notice has now broken several long-standing Netflix records, and it appears that WWE could have had a hand in this. Netflix paid the company a substantial amount of money to use the egg as an advertisement for the film.

Of course, the people behind the movie were able to push the company to come up with an interesting story as an advertisement.

The deal with Netflix was reportedly said to be worth seven figures and the company was able to wrap up the story within a day, even bringing Vince McMahon back to TV to do the honors.

