Possible details on when Paul Heyman will 'double cross' Brock Lesnar - Reports

Paul Heyman could still betray Brock Lesnar and help Roman Reigns retain the Universal Championship at Day 1.

Last week on SmackDown, Reigns fired Heyman as his special counsel and then went on to superman punch the former SmackDown GM. Lesnar then made his way to the ring and attacked The Tribal Chief.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that WWE has a big finish planned for the Universal Championship match at Day 1. He noted that there was a big chance that Heyman could pull off a swerve to help Roman Reigns keep the title.

He also added that if WWE chooses to have Brock Lesnar win at Day 1, then Paul Heyman's turn will happen at WrestleMania.

''There are different ways they can go, including a Lesnar title win to set up a WrestleMania rematch, or Lesnar on the verge of winning and it comes out that the Heyman firing was a ruse and he double-crosses Lesnar. The idea should be what is the best way to build WrestleMania. It could also be that a Heyman double-cross of Lesnar could be saved for WrestleMania,'' said Meltzer

Brock Lesnar to become the next Universal Champion?

The Beast Incarnate lost to Roman Reigns when the two men last met at Crown Jewel. Considering the rumors that WWE is planning on having them face off at WrestleMania, Lesnar could get his hands on the Universal Championship to keep the feud fresh.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Roman Reigns seemingly turning on Paul Heyman due to his relationship with Brock Lesnar, the ECW honcho will play a crucial role in the story going forward. It is possible that he could re-align with Lesnar for now before deciding to turn on him.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Anirudh B