Possible reason why AJ Styles' original match on RAW was changed

AJ Styles was originally scheduled to face Omos on RAW a week following their break-up. However, like many other superstars, the latter didn't show up on the red brand, and Styles faced Apollo Crews instead. We may have some more clarity on the situation, courtesy of PWInsider.

The Phenomenal One seemed to be scheduled to face Commander Azeez, exchanging one giant opponent for another. However, after the break, the match suddenly changed and he faced Crews instead without any prior explanation.

While AJ Styles won and seemed to officially turn babyface, his former partner Omos was not even backstage, according to PWInsider:

"Omos was in Detroit earlier today but multiple sources have confirmed he left Detroit and flew home before the taping," stated the report.

However, it's an interesting situation because he wrestled Styles at Madison Square Garden before RAW. It doesn't seem to be a case of COVID-19 or a risk, but at this point, there hasn't been any reason why Omos was pulled from the show.

The two superstars were on-screen together for 14 months, out of which eight was spent as a tag team. Omos debuted at WrestleMania 37 and teamed up with AJ Styles to defeat The New Day and win the RAW Tag Team titles in his first bout.

Is Omos set to topple off AJ Styles?

Omos facing AJ Styles is inevitable - whether it's next week's RAW or the week after. Since he is the younger, up-and-coming superstar, it seems more than likely that he will topple his mentor, who just turned babyface again.

It may not necessarily be a bad thing as WWE likely wants to establish him as the next "giant" superstar in the company. Styles could help him start his singles career in a big way.

There have been parallels drawn between Omos and former WWE star Braun Strowman, but many have pointed out that The Monster Among Men was far quicker in learning how to handle himself as a top singles star.

