Real reason for Roman Reigns' recent absence - Reports

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns was not on SmackDown last week. Even though the show had taken place in Los Angeles, he was absent. It is reported that Reigns had asked for leave to go on a vacation. His absence was the reason RAW Superstar Randy Orton was added to the show to make up for star power.

Roman Reigns has become the focal point of SmackDown each week and his absence was felt on the latest episode of the blue brand. However, WWE did some damage control by having Brock Lesnar feature on the show in a very prominent fashion.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Reigns had asked for the weekend off months in advance. His absence was the key reason why the company wanted Lesnar to return earlier than they had originally planned.

''The show is built around a confrontation between Reigns and Lesnar. Reigns was off the12/10 Smackdown in Los Angeles as he had asked for the weekend off for a vacation months ago. To make up for it, WWE added Riddle, Orton, Lynch and Belair to the Los Angeles show (Lynch and Belair were in a dark match, a four-way with Flair and Banks with the idea of the big four women and big three tag teams on the same show),'' said Meltzer.

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar at Day 1

Even though Roman Reigns was not present on SmackDown, the story involving him, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman took an interesting turn.

During a segment with Sami Zayn, Heyman motivated Lesnar to become the 'beast' that he once was. Following which The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked Zayn.

Also Read Article Continues below

Later, Brock Lesnar addressed Paul Heyman as his advocate. It will be interesting to see what role the latter plays when Reigns and Lesnar clash with each other at the Day 1 pay-per-view.

A former WWE writer thinks Austin Theory needs to defeat Goldberg. More details right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Did you miss Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Yes No 5 votes so far