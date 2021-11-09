Reason why Finn Balor missed this week's episode of RAW - Reports

Finn Balor wasn't part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. There is normally great concern from the WWE Universe when one of their favorite wrestlers misses a show, but tonight's was for a valid reason.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Finn Balor stayed behind in the United Kingdom with the SmackDown brand to wrap up the rest of their current overseas tour.

Balor should return on next week's episode as he's part of the Team RAW Survivor Series team as they go to war with Team SmackDown at the pay-per-view on November 21.

Will Finn Balor regain his momentum at Survivor Series?

The last couple of months haven't been the best for The Prince, as Finn Balor has seen his momentum halted on more than one occasion.

It started at WWE Extreme Rules in September when Balor's "Demon" persona was defeated by Roman Reigns in an Extreme Rules match after the top rope broke under Balor's feet before he was able to perform his finishing move.

This is Balor's first loss as The Demon on the main roster, and the peculiar ending of the match has never been explained.

Following being drafted to WWE RAW, Balor found himself in the 2021 King of the Ring tournament finals at Crown Jewel. However, he was unsuccessful in his attempt to be crowned as King as he lost to the New Day's Xavier Woods.

If Finn Balor can lead the men's RAW team at Survivor Series to victory, it could go a long way in getting The Prince on track going forward.

What do you think about Finn Balor remaining overseas for the rest of WWE's United Kingdom tour with the SmackDown brand? What will it take to get Balor back on track? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

