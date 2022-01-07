Surprising details and backstage reason for Samoa Joe's WWE release revealed - Reports

Samoa Joe has once again been released by WWE within nine months of rehiring him. We now have more backstage details regarding the same.

According to the latest report by Fightful Select, while the news of Samoa Joe's release came out today, WWE talent and the staff were made aware of this yesterday on the internal talent relations app.

Multiple prominent names of Triple H's NXT era were released yesterday, including Road Dogg and William Regal. The release was reported to have left many talents shaken.

It was clear that almost everyone released was close to The Game. The report from Fightful Select reiterates that Samoa Joe's release was "a further dismantling of the 2013-2021 vision of NXT and what Triple H had built."

Another surprising detail disclosed that WWE's statement stated that no talent would be a part of yesterday's cut. This indicates that the released names, including Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher, and Danny Burch, were all considered in-ring performers.

Backstage belief in WWE regarding Samoa Joe's future

Samoa Joe was spotted scouting talent for WWE in recent tryouts alongside William Regal. In April of last year, he was released after WrestleMania 37 but returned to the company several months later.

Joe initially returned to NXT as General Manager William Regal's enforcer. He then started feuding with the then NXT Champion Karrion Kross, leading to a title match between the two at NXT TakeOver 36.

At the pay-per-view, Samoa Joe defeated Kross to become a record three-time NXT Champion. Unfortunately, he was forced to relinquish his title due to an undisclosed injury in September and has not made another televised appearance since then.

According to Fightful Select, the performance center staff indicated that there was very little, if any, talk of Samoa Joe returning to the ring after he relinquished the NXT title.

Backstage belief is that he will return to in-ring competition outside of WWE following his release. It was added that there is already interest shown by multiple promoters for booking Joe's in-ring return.

