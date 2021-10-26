Possible reason why AJ Styles missed this week’s RAW: Reports

AJ Styles was not on last night's episode of WWE RAW as advertised and reports are suggesting that this could likely be due to an injury.

The Phenomenal One was scheduled to face the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro alongside his partner Omos. The match happened to be the only one advertised this week by WWE.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer explained why the match was canceled. He suggests that Styles' absence could most likely be due to an unforeseen injury.

Styles and Omos took on Riddle and Randy Orton the previous week at WWE Crown Jewel, a match that ultimately resulted in their defeat.

There is no definitive news surrounding AJ Styles' current status. Neither WWE nor AJ Styles have confirmed the reason behind his absence. Styles is an important part of WWE's main roster, and his presence will surely be missed if he does turn out to be injured.

AJ Styles hinted at a possible alliance with Finn Balor

The recent WWE Draft saw several top WWE Superstars switching brands from RAW to SmackDown and vice-versa.

One of the biggest switches saw former WWE NXT and Universal Champion Finn Balor make the move from SmackDown to RAW.

Following his switch, the first thing The Prince did was make contact with a close friend and former fellow Bullet Club member, AJ Styles. Balor tweeted at The Phenomenal One, alerting him that they are now on the same brand. Styles responded quickly, hinting at a possible alliance.

What do you think about a possible alliance between AJ Styles and Finn Balor? Are you concerned about AJ Styles' possible injury? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

