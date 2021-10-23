Former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed courting interest from top promotions - Reports

Former WWE NXT North American champion Jonah Rock, fka Bronson Reed, has been approached by multiple top promotions.

Reed's last match in the company was against the former NXT champion, Adam Cole, on the July 27 episode of NXT. He was later released by WWE from his contract on August 6 and has been a free agent ever since.

With fans curious about what his next destination could be, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that multiple promotions are interested in signing Reed.

The sources in New Japan Pro-Wrestling have suggested that the company has made “a big play” to land him. If the deal goes through, Reed will become the second former NXT star to sign with NJPW. The company recently announced Buddy Matthews, formerly known as Buddy Murphy, making his New Japan debut at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

- Former women's champ set for IMPACT

- Crown Jewel producers

- News on tonight's Smackdown

- Figure Haul

- My Q&A show A loaded day at FightfulSelect.com today.- Jonah Reed interest from companies- Former women's champ set for IMPACT- Crown Jewel producers- News on tonight's Smackdown- Figure Haul- My Q&A show A loaded day at FightfulSelect.com today.- Jonah Reed interest from companies

- Former women's champ set for IMPACT

- Crown Jewel producers

- News on tonight's Smackdown

- Figure Haul

- My Q&A show

Other than NJPW, Ross Sapp has also reported that IMPACT Wrestling is interested in the former NXT North American Champion. However, per Ross Sapp’s report, IMPACT Wrestling sources aren't confident about the company reaching an agreement in time for Bound For Glory weekend despite discussing the possibilities.

Bronson Reed's reaction to getting released by WWE

Bronson Reed described getting released by WWE as shocking and something he did not anticipate. Reed was watching SmackDown when he was informed over a phone call about his release.

"It was definitely shock," said Bronson Reed. "I got the call while I was watching SmackDown. I was under the impression the last few months with WWE that I would be moving to a SmackDown or a RAW. When I got the call, I assumed it was about going to RAW or going to SmackDown. I was quite happy on the phone and ready to hear that news. When the call was that I was getting released, that mood completely changed."

The news of Bronson's release was equally shocking for fans as a move to the main roster seemed inevitable. Before his WWE release, The Colossal One had a decent run on NXT and had the honor of holding the North American Championship.

Also Read

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Bronson Reed. This was one of the most shocking names of WWE releases. So much talent. I was truly expecting him to pop up on Raw or Smackdown. I was not expecting him to be released. Bronson Reed. This was one of the most shocking names of WWE releases. So much talent. I was truly expecting him to pop up on Raw or Smackdown. I was not expecting him to be released.

With multiple companies interested in signing Reed, fans may not have to wait much longer for his next title run, it seems.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John