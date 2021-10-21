Backstage update on Jacy Jayne's condition after WWE NXT – Reports

WWE NXT 2.0 star Jacy Jayne reportedly underwent a CT scan after botching her suicide dive during this week's episode.

Jayne faced Persia Pirotta and one-half of NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai for the right to spin the wheel for next Tuesday’s Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal Title Match at Halloween Havoc.

During the match, Jayne went for a suicide dive from the ring onto the floor. This, however, proved dangerous as she didn’t gather enough speed and landed on her head at ringside as her feet got stuck in the ropes.

The Toxic Attraction star was checked on by officials as other women continued the match. During the commercial, she was helped to the back while the match ended with Shirai defeating Pirotta.

In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Jayne underwent a full CT scan after last night’s show. According to reports, she passed the CT scan and was described as being OK, which could mean she didn't suffer a concussion.

Jayne is still advertised for next Tuesday’s Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. There is no word on whether she will miss any ring time.

Next week's match will see Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Jayne & Gigi Dolin and Pirotta & Indi Hartwell in a Sacreway to Hell Ladder Match.

WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc set to take place next week

Next week's NXT 2.0 will feature a special card as the Halloween-themed event returns. LA Knight, one of NXT's most charismatic superstars, will be the host of the show.

Halloween Havoc was originally produced as an annual pay-per-view by WCW from 1989 to 2000. The 2000 event was the final Halloween Havoc until WWE brought it back for their Black and Gold brand in 2020 as a special episode.

Halloween Havoc 2020 was one of the best shows of the year, and fans have no reason to believe it won't be the same this year.

