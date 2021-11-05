Vince McMahon 'protected' and was always high on recently released three-time champion - Reports

Multiple WWE superstars were released by the company on 4th November 2021 by Vince McMahon's company. Big names like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Nia Jax have been let go by WWE. Nia Jax's release came as the biggest surprise due to her family ties to The Rock and Vince McMahon's fondness for her.

Nia Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion and has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team title twice. Jax had been out of action since Shayna Baszler 'injured' her by attacking her using steel steps a few weeks back.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said that Nia Jax's release came as a surprise because of her ties to The Rock and The Usos. He also said that Vince McMahon had always been high on Jax and tried to protect her.

''Nia Jax (Savelina Fanene), 37, a big surprise because of her being cousins with Dwayne Johnson and because she was usually featured when on the main roster. The women’s tag team division was built around her and Shayna Baszler for most of the year and Vince McMahon was always high on her which is why in the tag team it was almost always Baszler that would lose if they were going down and she was always protected and kept strong.'' said Meltzer

What could be next for Nia Jax after leaving Vince McMahon's company?

Nia Jax has always featured prominently in WWE since her debut. Though some fans and critics considered her an unsafe worker, Jax was popular in the locker room. She was one of the most powerful women and had even taken part in the men's royal rumble match.

There were even reports suggesting that the locker room sided with The Unstoppable Force following her scuffle with Charlotte Flair.

