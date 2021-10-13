WWE 2K22 DLC plans ruined by superstar releases - Reports

Plans for WWE 2K22's DLC have been thrown out the window.

WWE's decision to let go of multiple superstars has impacted the release of WWE 2K22, but many were unaware of how deep it has caused changes to almost every aspect of the game. Reports now state that it includes post-release DLC content that was planned for the game.

According to Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, the first DLC pack for WWE 2K22 was slated to include former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed. But due to his release in August, he has understandably been removed from the DLC plans.

Mike Straw @MikeStrawMedia Plans for #WWE2K22 DLC changed in a major way when the mass releases happened. It even has 2K Sports considering an alternative for DLC.READ: sportsgamersonline.com/games/wrestlin… Plans for #WWE2K22 DLC changed in a major way when the mass releases happened. It even has 2K Sports considering an alternative for DLC.READ: sportsgamersonline.com/games/wrestlin…

WWE 2K22 DLC might be handled differently than other games in the past

Straw states that a minimum of four released superstars from August 6 was slated to be DLC for the upcoming game.

Given that the typical WWE 2K DLC for a single game sees on average 10 to 12 superstars added to the roster, this is a significant chunk of 2K's plans that now have to be discarded entirely.

While it's currently unknown for sure how 2K will handle their decimated DLC plans for WWE 2K22, Straw states a rumor that he's heard is that the developers will look to potentially scratch the standard DLC altogether in favor of a roster update type of service.

This would involve updating the in-game roster with cosmetic updates as the superstars' looks change in WWE programming. 2K will also look to release new members to the roster throughout the game's life cycle following debuts on the WWE roster.

While this idea is just a rumor, it would probably be a good direction for 2K to take to keep replay value high on their game and would provide some goodwill given the disaster that was WWE 2K20.

Also Read

#WWE2K22 @WWEgames

💥 Stunning Graphics

💥 Redesigned Engine More to come this January! Get ready 👊💥 #WWE2K22 debuts March 2022! #ItHitsDifferent 👊 New Controls💥 Stunning Graphics💥 Redesigned Engine More to come this January! Get ready 👊💥 #WWE2K22 debuts March 2022! #ItHitsDifferent👊 New Controls

💥 Stunning Graphics

💥 Redesigned Engine More to come this January! https://t.co/A4wlDAYVML

What are your thoughts on WWE 2K22's DLC news? Do you think the DLC packages can be saved this year? Or should they take another approach? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. How should 2K handle the WWE 2K22 DLC this year? Standard DLC Free roster updates 10 votes so far