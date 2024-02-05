WWE's actions after The Rock took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot revealed - Reports

Cody Rhodes made it abundantly clear that he wanted to go after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after he won the Royal Rumble. However, his actions on SmackDown completely surprised fans when he gave up his spot at The Show of Shows.

On the blue brand, fans expected The American Nightmare to step up and start his pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second time. Little did the WWE Universe know that a huge twist awaited them. Cody Rhodes introduced The Rock as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania, disappointing many.

The Rock facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL has received a lot of flak from the WWE Universe. The official video on YouTube has received over 300,000 dislikes, representing how cheated the fans felt. Now, a report from PWInsider claims that WWE is monitoring the responses from the Roman Reigns, Rock, and Rhodes segment from SmackDown.

"My gut is that we'll see Rock vs. Roman but it's always possible Rock and/or WWE management will see the negative responses and seek to prevent that from getting worse. We'll see. I know that WWE was absolutely monitoring the responses," said Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

Who will Cody Rhodes face at WrestleMania?

The American Nightmare won the Royal Rumble last week, assuring him a spot to challenge for a title at WrestleMania. After winning the 30-man battle royal, Cody Rhodes ensured that Roman Reigns knew that he was coming after him by pointing towards him.

On WWE RAW after the Royal Rumble, while Rhodes was celebrating his victory to kickstart his road to WrestleMania, he was interrupted by Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion congratulated Cody for his feat and extended an invitation to challenge him for the title at WrestleMania.

Now that The Rock is most likely to face Roman Reigns at The Show Of Shows, Rhodes may accept Seth Rollins' offer.

