WWE's alleged exciting opponent for Omos ahead of WrestleMania Backlash

Omos is reportedly slated to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash, with WWE going in that direction.

The Colossus has been on a path of destruction since his split with AJ Styles. The only speed bump in his way has been Bobby Lashley, who beat him at WrestleMania 38. After The Show of Shows, MVP betrayed The All Mighty and sided with the Nigerian superstar.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to have the former RAW Tag Team Champion face Bobby Lashley in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The match hasn't been officially announced yet, but Meltzer says the company is going in that direction.

''Bobby Lashley also would make sense and he’s not listed against Omos on the show, but they are going in that direction.''

MVP on why he joined Omos

Bobby Lashley's former manager MVP stated while speaking on RAW Talk that his decision to dump Lashley to join The Giant was purely professional. The former US Champion praised his new client and said that he wants to make The Colossus a big star like he did with Lashley.

''Bobby Lashley made the professional decision to move on. He had his WrestleMania moment without me and that's fine. I get that. It's business. So I made a business decision too. I've decided to move on to bigger and better things. Omos is 7 foot 3, nearly 400 pounds. He's bigger than Bobby, stronger than Bobby, and I dare say, smarter than Bobby,'' said MVP.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion will take on The All Mighty in an arm-wrestling contest on RAW next week. Dave Meltzer believes that would be a better television attraction than if they were to have an actual match on television.

Do you think The Colossus will come out victorious against Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash? Let us know in the comments section below.

