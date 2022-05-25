WWE's brand split reportedly coming to an end 

WWE is reportedly ending the brand split with several superstars slated to appear on RAW and SmackDown.

The brand split has been a staple in the company, bringing forth a versatile playing field for RAW and SmackDown, helping to push new stars and create more storylines. The concept was first introduced to us back in 2004 until it was officially discontinued in 2011.

It was revived in July 2016 with a fresh start as separate authority figures were assigned to each show. Now it seems that Vince McMahon and co. could reportedly be moving forward without the brand split concept.

Speaking on the subject, Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE is more or less "essentially done" with the brand split. He also reported that almost half of the RAW roster can show up on SmackDown, with notable big names including Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes.

"This isn’t anything official, but the brand extension is essentially done. Half of the RAW crew is going to be on SmackDown Friday. Cody’s gonna be there, I think Seth is gonna be there. Edge doing whatever and it makes for a better show, as we’ve mentioned a thousand times," Alvarez said.[H/T Ringside News]

Skylar. @KylieRaeForever WWE has several talents on both shows anyways and they can do it in even more capacity whether there's a brand split or not..so yeah WWE has several talents on both shows anyways and they can do it in even more capacity whether there's a brand split or not..so yeah

However, it should be noted that there has been no announcement or statement given on behalf of the promotion that the brand split is officially finished.

WWE has started to bring superstars on each show

Fans have already begun seeing the trend of bringing different stars to feature on each show from time to time. Most recently, the WWE Universe saw Randy Orton and Riddle crossover on SmackDown owing to their feud against The Usos.

However, this is not the first time superstars have shifted between brands. The trend arguably started with The Bloodline amidst the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns feud. We saw The Tribal Chief feature prominently on the blue brand but also cross over to RAW.

With the brand split seemingly coming to an end, fans can expect to see a lot of dream matches with superstars shifting from one brand to another. It remains to be seen how World Wrestling Entertainment will incorporate the split in the coming months.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Debottam Saha