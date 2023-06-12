WWE's future plans for cancelled premium live event's return revealed - Reports

WWE has brought countless classic premium live events back in the last decade. Most recently, the company revived Night of Champions for a Saudi show.

It was reported that, originally, WWE was going to reintroduce the King and Queen of the Ring event. That was until the company decided that Night of Champions made the most sense as the show featured Roman Reigns reaching the 1,000-day mark as world champion and the coronation of a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Since then, however, the fate of the King and Queen of the Ring event remained ambiguous. Fightful Select now reports that Triple H and the creative team could eventually revive it for another international show. The tournament is apparently a "back pocket" attraction for a future event in Saudi Arabia.

As of this writing, officials "in the know" had not heard of any pitches for it to take place later this year.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___



Woods and Vega fell off a cliff after winning those tournaments in 2021... @WWE I hope WWE do more with the 2023 King and Queen of the ring.Woods and Vega fell off a cliff after winning those tournaments in 2021... #WWE #WWE KingAndQueen #Jeddah @WWE I hope WWE do more with the 2023 King and Queen of the ring.Woods and Vega fell off a cliff after winning those tournaments in 2021... #WWE #WWEKingAndQueen #Jeddah 🇸🇦 https://t.co/mLjZO4GROM

WWE's King of the Ring has catapulted superstars to new heights in the past

Stone Cold Steve Austin famously cut a promo, later known as "Austin 3:16," following the Hall of Famer's King of the Ring victory in 1996. The Attitude Era icon never had to look back ever since.

Similarly, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Brock Lesnar, and Booker T are some of the legendary names that have benefited from becoming the "King" in the past. As for the Queen of the Ring, the company introduced it in 2021.

This also wound up being the last time the company hosted the tournament, with Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega being the "King" and "Queen," respectively.

The Stamford-based promotion could host another Saudi show in 2023. There was a rumor a few months back regarding a second event in The Kingdom later this year. However, plans could always change.

If WWE revives the tournament for later this year, who among the current crop of superstars could benefit most from becoming King and Queen of the Ring? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes