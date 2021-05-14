WWE's interesting plans for Aleister Black, major ideas being discussed for RAW roster - Reports

After several months of absence, Aleister Black has returned to WWE SmackDown with a new series of vignettes. Fans have been highly impressed with Black's cryptic promos in what seems to be a new gimmick for the former NXT Champion. As we await his in-ring return, the latest reports reveal some interesting plans regarding Black's WWE future.

According to WrestleVotes, the backstage feeling in WWE is that Monday Night RAW needs some new faces. The report also states there have been ideas to move Aleister Black to RAW and give Damian Priest a big opportunity.

"There has been backstage chatter recently that the RAW roster needs some fresh faces. Two ideas I’ve heard talked about are Damien Priest getting a big opportunity & Aleister Black being moving over. Orton & AJ having tag team roles have left the top a bit weak."

Aleister Black and Damian Priest could be the next breakout stars of WWE

Aleister Black has always been a fan favorite. Throughout his career, the current SmackDown star has impressed fans with his character-work and unique striking skills inside the ring.

Black's new vignettes on SmackDown prove that the Dutch superstar could be in for a major push in the coming months.

Let’s cut the weeds, sing our songs and let me tell you a story riddled in sins. You will know me, you will know him. You will dance with me in the abyss. pic.twitter.com/1nNxmvNjk7 — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) April 24, 2021

As for Damian Priest, the former NXT North American Champion has had a decent outing on the main roster so far. There have been reports of WWE viewing him as the next big Puerto Rican star.

Priest's WrestleMania team-up with Bad Bunny was a step taken towards establishing his character in front of a mainstream audience. The Miz and John Morrison have also done a great job in putting him over as a babyface.

Two of the biggest stars of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles and Randy Orton, are committed to the tag team division right now. It could be a great opportunity for the likes of Damian Priest and Aleister Black, if the latter moves over to RAW, to prove themselves as main-eventers.