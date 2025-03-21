WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to bid farewell to in-ring competition this summer. According to a new report, the management had a plan in mind for his last match in the promotion.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Goldberg was preparing to retire as an in-ring performer and would wrestle his last match in WWE in the summer of 2025. However, the former Universal Champion's final opponent wasn't confirmed.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE originally wanted Gunther to be Goldberg's final opponent in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the match would've likely taken place after The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship.

The plan might still be in place, as the company planted the seeds for a potential match between Da Man and The Ring General at Bad Blood 2024.

What happened between Gunther and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg?

Last year, WWE hosted Bad Blood in Atlanta, Georgia, and Goldberg attended the show with his family. When the event started, the camera panned to Da Man, who was sitting in the crowd.

Later, Triple H appeared and introduced the Crown Jewel Championships and revealed that world champions from both shows would go head-to-head in a quest to capture the coveted titles. This led to Gunther's arrival.

While delivering a promo, The Ring General noticed Goldberg. He took a few shots at the Hall of Famer, forcing Da Man to jump the barricade to confront him. Luckily, the security team stopped the two stars from engaging in a brawl. Later, Triple H and The Icon closed the segment.

There's a high chance that the Hall of Famer's retirement match will take place at SummerSlam 2025, which will be a two-night event. It'll be interesting to see which star faces Goldberg in his final wrestling match for the promotion.

