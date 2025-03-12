WWE's plan to bring in Asuka for WrestleMania 41 — Reports

Asuka is reportedly in talks for a huge WWE comeback after injuries took a year from her wrestling career. However, the company has kept it from being disclosed.

In May, The Empress and Kairi Sane were defeated in Lyon, France, and thus, the Women's Tag Team Championship changed hands. This was her final match before taking time off to undergo surgery. Asuka's first match back could be a tag team contest on The Grandest Stage of Them All, no less.

Per Fightful Select, Asuka was in WWE's creative plans for WrestleMania 41 in January. However, there has been no update since. WWE wanted her back for a tag team match. Other talents potentially involved in the bout have not been mentioned.

During WWE's move to Netflix, the transfer window was open. This could affect the Kabuki Warriors, who have not been seen on television for a while.

Interestingly, The Empress has mentioned The Pirate Princess numerous times on social media of late. If they are coming back together, who are they going to step up to? The Women's Tag Team Championship is currently in possession of The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Will Asuka break her WWE WrestleMania curse at Allegiant Stadium?

When Asuka was working in NXT, she had an undefeated streak that lasted for 914 days. It started in 2015 and ended at WrestleMania 34 three years later when she faced Charlotte Flair. Her bout against The Queen also marked her debut on the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment. Unfortunately for The Empress, things went south from then on.

The Japanese star has not won a single bout at WrestleMania. As of 2025, she is 0-5 at the Show of Shows.

After Charlotte had ended her streak, she and Kairi Sane dropped the tag titles to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The two teamed up again last year with Dakota Kai, only to come up short against Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi. The Empress also lost singles title contests to Rhea Ripley and the EST.

If The Empress returns in time for WrestleMania 41 and gets booked for a match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, could she finally break the curse? Only time will tell.

