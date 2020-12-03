WWE's plan to copy an iconic storyline from 2005-2006 with Chelsea Green revealed  

Chelsea Green's recent SmackDown debut came out of nowhere, but it was a pleasant surprise for all the fans who wished to see her on WWE TV. Unfortunately for the former NXT Superstar, Green suffered an untimely injury during the Survivor Series qualifying match, as she broke her wrist during one of the spots.

WWE confirmed Green's injury following the match, and as things stand, the former IMPACT Wrestling star is rehabilitating from the injury.

A Fightful Select report has now revealed several details on the original plans for Chelsea Green, which includes the recreation of a storyline from the past.

WWE had initially planned a big push for Chelsea Green, and the idea was to have Green emulate the 'obsessed fan' storyline between Mickie James and Trish Stratus from 2005-2006.

The plan had gone well beyond the phase of discussions, and it was noted that a solid set of plans were laid out for the angle. Mickie James would have played Trish Stratus' role in the rebooted 2020 edition of the storyline, with Chelsea Green being the obsessed fan.

It was additionally reported that Chelsea Green and Mickie James had filmed content to begin the storyline on TV. The angle was locked in, but it was abruptly scrapped hours before it was supposed to go on air.

Chelsea Green was then unable to appear on TV for months until she was brought to SmackDown.

Could WWE revisit the storyline in the future?

The storyline sounds excellent on paper as it would have allowed Chelsea Green to get over while also giving Mickie James something substantial to work with on TV.

Chelsea Green is currently out with a broken wrist injury, and we have no updates regarding the timeline of her return. Mickie James hasn't been seen on WWE TV either, as her last match happened in September against Zelina Vega.

With Green out of action and James also not being used, could WWE revisit the nixed storyline in the future? We've not heard anything regarding a plan being in place, but it's a compelling alternative for the WWE's Creative team to explore.

The Trish Stratus storyline put Mickie James on the map, and it could very well work in Chelsea Green's case as well.