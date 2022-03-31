WWE's plans for Bobby Lashley following his return revealed - Reports

The latest reports have revealed a major update regarding WWE's plans for Bobby Lashley following his return earlier this week.

The All Mighty made a surprise return on RAW after Omos' match against The Viking Raiders. He confronted Omos and got the better of the towering superstar on the red brand. Their confrontation led to WWE eventually confirming that the two superstars will face each other at WrestleMania Sunday.

As per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Lashley is now listed as a babyface on the RAW roster and will be booked accordingly moving forward.

Interestingly, MVP did not accompany Lashley on WrestleMania RAW. However, he was featured in the match graphic and could return to the side of The All Mighty at The Show of Shows.

Bobby Lashley last appeared in the Elimination Chamber match where he sustained an injury and was ruled out of action. This led to Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship.

The title change set the groundwork for The Beast Incarnate's Championship Unification match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley reacts to his first match after WWE return

Lashley opened up about his upcoming WrestleMania match and shared that it feels good. He revealed that he didn't like how Omos gloated about 'dominating' the RAW roster and wanted to make his presence known. He was quoted as saying:

"It was a good feeling coming back. Sitting at home for the past few weeks, I sat and watched Omos talking about destroying and dominating everybody on the roster, which kind of piqued my curiosity. So, of course, for me to make my return, I looked for the biggest son of a b**** that I could go after, and that’s Omos." [1:10-1:32]

Omos has squashed several top names on the RAW roster over the last couple of weeks. He now has a huge challenge awaiting him at WrestleMania 38.

On the other hand, Lashley is motivated to prove a point at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will look to reclaim his position in the world title picture, especially considering he never technically lost in the title match.

Edited by Kaushik Das