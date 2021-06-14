WWE has plans for Roman Reigns babyface turn - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning to groom Universal Champion Roman Reigns to become the top babyface of the promotion at some point in the future.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently described the similarities between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Meltzer stated that the characters of both Omega and Reigns are similar because both stars will be turned into top babyfaces of their respective companies in the future.

“Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega are essentially the same character in the sense that they are heels who are being groomed to be the top babyface star down the line of the promotion," said Meltzer. "AEW is at least trying to book in a way to make the matches exciting and WWE is trying to book Roman Reigns and tell you ‘eh it doesn’t matter, he’s gonna kill the guy.'” [credits for the quotes used here goes to WrestlingNews.co]

Witch version of Roman Reigns do you like the most? pic.twitter.com/HdyvhWO1l5 — 💪Sonu Mandel💪 (@sonu_mandel) June 8, 2021

Meltzer noted that Reigns' run as the top heel on SmackDown is part of the plan to turn him into a major babyface, despite the champion's ruthless character.

Roman Reigns' heel run has drawn universal praise

Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns was a polarizing figure for years on end due to the fact that WWE was trying too hard to make the fans love him. Reigns was thrusted in the main event on a regular basis, and he ended up headlining four consecutive WrestleMania events in 2015-18.

-Reigns' heel turn last year at SummerSlam suddenly made him the most compelling character on WWE TV. Reigns later aligned with Paul Heyman, and he has been dominating the SmackDown brand ever since. There's no telling who will be able to dethrone him from his spot.

FYI, Roman Reigns is on a completely different level than any other heels right now. — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) June 12, 2021

Reigns is set to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio in a Hell In A Cell match at the namesake event on June 20, 2021.

What do you think? Would you like to see Roman Reigns turn back into a babyface in the future? Sound off in the comments below.

